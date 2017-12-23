Someone in a vehicle pulled alongside truck on Highway 41 and opened fire, wounding 3

Three men were shot late Friday night while riding in a pickup on Highway 41 south of Fresno, but authorities say they don’t believe the incident is tied to recent roadway shootings in western Fresno County.
Sheriff’s Lt. Jose Salinas said the men left a party in Riverdale and were shot at about 11:45 p.m. by a vehicle that pulled alongside on Highway 41 near American Avenue. The men rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, creating a chaotic scene in downtown Fresno.
Salinas said the driver was in critical condition at midday Saturday; his two passengers were in stable condition.
Fresno police said officers responding to the shooting call saw the pickup make a left turn from U Street onto Divisadero Street in downtown Fresno and drive against traffic. Officers also saw one of the victims lying in the middle of U Street south of Divisadero.
Police went to CRMC a block away where they discovered the pickup and the other two shooting victims in the emergency room.
Salinas said no other information about the case was forthcoming pending investigation. He said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Adrian Villegas at 559-600-8210, the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
