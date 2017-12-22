Reward grows to $7,000 in Fresno-Madera roadway shootings

A reward for the capture of the gunman who has struck 10 cars and wounded a woman in random shootings near Kerman grew Friday to $7,000, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported, with the addition of an anonymous donation and money from the Fresno County Public Safety Association.
The first shooting was reported Nov. 27. Fresno and Madera County deputies, along with California Highway Patrol officers, are looking for a dark-colored, four-wheel-drive pickup with oversize tires and an extended or crew cab that the suspect may be driving.
Thursday, a $3,000 reward was offered by Crime Stoppers in the case during a news conference called by Fresno Sheriff Margaret Mims. An anonymous donor came forward Friday morning to double that amount.
Friday afternoon, the Fresno sheriff’s office announced that the FCSA, which represents the county correctional officers, pledged $1,000 and challenged law enforcement organizations to match it.
The reward would be paid for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said to collect the reward, the tipster should call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
