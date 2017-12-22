Reward grows to $7,000 in Fresno-Madera roadway shootings

More Videos

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Pause
Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:13

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 1:36

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

  • Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

    Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims warns about random shootings on roads west of Highway 99 during a news conference Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims warns about random shootings on roads west of Highway 99 during a news conference Thursday morning, Dec. 21. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims warns about random shootings on roads west of Highway 99 during a news conference Thursday morning, Dec. 21. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Crime

Reward grows to $7,000 in Fresno-Madera roadway shootings

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 22, 2017 01:58 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A reward for the capture of the gunman who has struck 10 cars and wounded a woman in random shootings near Kerman grew Friday to $7,000, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported, with the addition of an anonymous donation and money from the Fresno County Public Safety Association.

The first shooting was reported Nov. 27. Fresno and Madera County deputies, along with California Highway Patrol officers, are looking for a dark-colored, four-wheel-drive pickup with oversize tires and an extended or crew cab that the suspect may be driving.

Thursday, a $3,000 reward was offered by Crime Stoppers in the case during a news conference called by Fresno Sheriff Margaret Mims. An anonymous donor came forward Friday morning to double that amount.

Friday afternoon, the Fresno sheriff’s office announced that the FCSA, which represents the county correctional officers, pledged $1,000 and challenged law enforcement organizations to match it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The reward would be paid for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said to collect the reward, the tipster should call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Pause
Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:13

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 1:36

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

  • Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

    Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims warns about random shootings on roads west of Highway 99 during a news conference Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

View More Video