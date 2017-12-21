Fresno teen dies from gunshot wound, turning investigation into homicide

More Videos 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads Pause 0:59 Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants 0:36 Shooting in central Fresno 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:13 It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:08 Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shooting in central Fresno Fresno police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2017, were investigating a shooting in central Fresno that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized. By Thursday, the case had turned into a homicide as police announced the teen had died and that another 16-year-old has been jailed on suspicion of murder. Fresno police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2017, were investigating a shooting in central Fresno that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized. By Thursday, the case had turned into a homicide as police announced the teen had died and that another 16-year-old has been jailed on suspicion of murder. Brianna Calix The Fresno Bee

