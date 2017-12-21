Fresno teen dies from gunshot wound, turning investigation into homicide

A teen shot Wednesday in central Fresno has died, triggering another homicide investigation in the city.
The shooting in the 2900 block of East Michigan Avenue was reported just before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at a home, a 16-year-old boy was found out front suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and he died a few hours later.
Detectives said the boy was in an argument with a family member before he was shot. Officers detained a 16-year-old shortly after arriving on the scene. The suspect, whom police described as “an immediate family member,” later was booked into Fresno County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder.
The suspect had no prior criminal history, Sgt. Larry Bowlan said. Names of the victim and suspect are being withheld since they are minors.
Never miss a local story.
Investigators collected evidence but would not say whether that included the weapon nor where the gun came from.
The homicide is the 56th in a city where there were 39 annually in 2016 and 2015.
Anyone with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP). Tipsters also may call homicide detectives Victor Miranda at 559-621-2452 or Melanie Mayo at 559-621-2421 and reference Case No. 17-82830.
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix
Comments