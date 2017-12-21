More Videos

    Fresno police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2017, were investigating a shooting in central Fresno that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized. By Thursday, the case had turned into a homicide as police announced the teen had died and that another 16-year-old has been jailed on suspicion of murder.

Fresno police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2017, were investigating a shooting in central Fresno that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized. By Thursday, the case had turned into a homicide as police announced the teen had died and that another 16-year-old has been jailed on suspicion of murder. Brianna Calix The Fresno Bee
Fresno police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2017, were investigating a shooting in central Fresno that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized. By Thursday, the case had turned into a homicide as police announced the teen had died and that another 16-year-old has been jailed on suspicion of murder. Brianna Calix The Fresno Bee

Crime

Fresno teen dies from gunshot wound, turning investigation into homicide

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

December 21, 2017 05:12 PM

A teen shot Wednesday in central Fresno has died, triggering another homicide investigation in the city.

The shooting in the 2900 block of East Michigan Avenue was reported just before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at a home, a 16-year-old boy was found out front suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and he died a few hours later.

Detectives said the boy was in an argument with a family member before he was shot. Officers detained a 16-year-old shortly after arriving on the scene. The suspect, whom police described as “an immediate family member,” later was booked into Fresno County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

The suspect had no prior criminal history, Sgt. Larry Bowlan said. Names of the victim and suspect are being withheld since they are minors.

Investigators collected evidence but would not say whether that included the weapon nor where the gun came from.

The homicide is the 56th in a city where there were 39 annually in 2016 and 2015.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP). Tipsters also may call homicide detectives Victor Miranda at 559-621-2452 or Melanie Mayo at 559-621-2421 and reference Case No. 17-82830.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

View More Video