Shooting reported in central Fresno, one person injured

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the age of the boy who was shot as 16 rather than 17 based on updated information from police.
Police responded to the 2900 block of Michigan Avenue in central Fresno Wednesday afternoon and found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his upper torso, Lt. Rob Beckwith said.
The teen was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.
Police searched the area and found a man who fit the description of a suspect seen running from the shooting scene. He was detained near Princeton and First for questioning.
Police believe the victim and suspect know one another and are working to determined what led up to the shooting.
“This was not a random shooting,” Beckwith said.
Although the shooting occurred near a school, the campus was not put on lockdown since school is out for winter break.
