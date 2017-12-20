Shooting reported in central Fresno, one person injured

More Videos

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Pause
Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants 0:59

Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants

Shooting in central Fresno 0:36

Shooting in central Fresno

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:13

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 1:36

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

  • Shooting in central Fresno

    Fresno police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2017, were investigating a shooting in central Fresno that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized. By Thursday, the case had turned into a homicide as police announced the teen had died and that another 16-year-old has been jailed on suspicion of murder.

Fresno police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2017, were investigating a shooting in central Fresno that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized. By Thursday, the case had turned into a homicide as police announced the teen had died and that another 16-year-old has been jailed on suspicion of murder. Brianna Calix The Fresno Bee
Fresno police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2017, were investigating a shooting in central Fresno that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized. By Thursday, the case had turned into a homicide as police announced the teen had died and that another 16-year-old has been jailed on suspicion of murder. Brianna Calix The Fresno Bee

Crime

Shooting reported in central Fresno, one person injured

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

December 20, 2017 02:25 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:15 PM

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the age of the boy who was shot as 16 rather than 17 based on updated information from police.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Michigan Avenue in central Fresno Wednesday afternoon and found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his upper torso, Lt. Rob Beckwith said.

The teen was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

Police searched the area and found a man who fit the description of a suspect seen running from the shooting scene. He was detained near Princeton and First for questioning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police believe the victim and suspect know one another and are working to determined what led up to the shooting.

“This was not a random shooting,” Beckwith said.

Although the shooting occurred near a school, the campus was not put on lockdown since school is out for winter break.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Pause
Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants 0:59

Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants

Shooting in central Fresno 0:36

Shooting in central Fresno

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:13

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 1:36

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

  • Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

    Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims warns about random shootings on roads west of Highway 99 during a news conference Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

View More Video