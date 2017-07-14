His gunshot killed a colleague. Now sheriff’s detective will face manslaughter charge

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed a charge of involuntary manslaughter against a Fresno County sheriff’s detective in the death of Sgt. Rod Lucas last October.
The charge against Detective Jared Mullis arise from the fatal shooting of Lucas. A complaint was filed after an investigation, the DA’s Office said. Along with the charge is an enhancement for the personal use of a firearm. If that is upheld, it would add to the penalty at sentencing.
Prior to the complaint being filed in Fresno County Superior Court, District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp met with Lucas’ family to advise them that criminal charges were forthcoming.
A bullet fired accidentally from Mullis’s gun fatally struck Lucas in the chest.
Lucas, 46, a husband and a father of four, had 20 years of law enforcement experience.
The gun went off as Lucas and three colleagues gathered that Monday afternoon in a room at the sheriff’s special investigations unit office near Fresno Yosemite International Airport.
There was no disagreement or argument occurring when the gun went off, Sheriff Margaret Mims said shortly after the incident.
“There was nothing like that going on,” Mims said during that press conference. “We have no reason to think it was anything but an accident.”
Lucas’ death was less than two months after two correctional officers were shot in the Fresno County Jail lobby.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was preparing a statement Friday in response to the Fresno County District Attorney’s decision.
An arraignment date has not been set.
