In tragic accident, sergeant fatally struck by bullet from colleague’s gun, sheriff says

A bullet fired accidentally from a colleague's gun fatally struck in the chest a sergeant with 20 years in law enforcement, an emotional Sheriff Margaret Mims said Tuesday.
Mims identified the man, who died shortly after the incident, as Sgt. Rod Lucas, 46, a husband and a father of four.
The gun went off as Lucas and three colleagues gathered in a room at the sheriff's special investigations unit office near Fresno Yosemite International Airport. At a news conference, Mims said Lucas and a colleague, described only as a detective, were discussing safety of backup weapons with the detective's gun went off.
Lucas died later at Community Regional Medical Center. Mims said staff in the investigations unit are plainclothes officers and no one was wearing a bulletproof vest.
"He was truly was a leader in the best terms I can describe," Mims said of Lucas, who joined the Sheriff’s Office in September 1996. "He was the sergeant that people wanted to work for."
The incident still is being investigated. Mims said the detective whose gun went off has not been interviewed, nor has the sheriff spoken to him, “because of his mental state,” she said.
“We're giving him the time he needs,” Mims said. “We're taking care of him.”
There was no disagreement or argument occurring at the time the gun went off, Mims said. “There was nothing like that going on. We have no reason to think it was anything but an accident.”
Lucas grew up in Tranquillity. He was married and had four children ranging in age from 12 to 28. He had one grandchild. Mims said his family was active at a local church that was now providing extensive support.
In 1990, Lucas was a member of 1990 Kings River (now Reedley) College football team. In 1997, he was a gold medalist in boxing at the 1997 Police Summer Games.
He also once served as a trustee for Golden Plains Unified School District.
At the news conference, Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes said Lucas and his family lived in a tight community. Mendes said he knew Lucas’ mother, and learned of the connection when he went to Community Regional hospital Monday night.
As the news conference ended, several sheriff’s staff in attendance hugged each other.
Comments