In tragic accident, sergeant fatally struck by bullet from colleague’s gun, sheriff says

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting Pause

1:49 Louie Kee Market to close after more than 93 years in Fresno

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

2:11 Summerset Village's first-day hearing highlights

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

1:54 Fresno airport passengers to get electric car charging stations

1:22 Garden Cocktails makes drinks from Valley's bounty

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools