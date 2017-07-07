Teenager critically wounded in central Fresno shooting

A 17-year-old was shot and critically injured Friday morning after he exchanged words with a 19-year-old man at Clinton and Glenn avenues in central Fresno.
The shooter, who was spotted by undercover officers, was taken into custody minutes later on Jensen Avenue just west of Highway 99. The victim was in stable but critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center, police spokesman Lt. Mark Hudson said.
The shooting took place about 7 a.m. as the victim was walking in the area. Hudson said the suspect, identified as Jesus Cardenas, was at the wheel of a car when the confrontation took place. A witness told police the victim walked up to the car and may have put his hands on the vehicle when the shooter fired one or two shots. The victim was struck in the upper body.
Witnesses described the car as a dark-colored Chevrolet and it was spotted moments later by the undercover officers, who called for marked vehicles to make the stop. A young woman who was with the suspect was also detained at the scene.
On Clinton, a woman who said she witnessed the shooting pleaded with news media at the scene not to publish a photo of her face.
“I don’t want to be shot by a Bulldog,” she said.
It was the second shooting in the neighborhood in four days. Monday, field worker Raul Cruz was gunned down at Harvard Avenue and Glenn, two blocks away, as he was on his way to work. He died at CRMC.
