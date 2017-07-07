A suspect, identified as Jesus Cardenas, 19, is taken into custody at Jensen Avenue and Highway 99 after a central Fresno shooting on Friday, July 7, 2017.
A suspect, identified as Jesus Cardenas, 19, is taken into custody at Jensen Avenue and Highway 99 after a central Fresno shooting on Friday, July 7, 2017. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
A suspect, identified as Jesus Cardenas, 19, is taken into custody at Jensen Avenue and Highway 99 after a central Fresno shooting on Friday, July 7, 2017. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Crime

July 07, 2017 7:34 AM

Teenager critically wounded in central Fresno shooting

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

A 17-year-old was shot and critically injured Friday morning after he exchanged words with a 19-year-old man at Clinton and Glenn avenues in central Fresno.

The shooter, who was spotted by undercover officers, was taken into custody minutes later on Jensen Avenue just west of Highway 99. The victim was in stable but critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center, police spokesman Lt. Mark Hudson said.

The shooting took place about 7 a.m. as the victim was walking in the area. Hudson said the suspect, identified as Jesus Cardenas, was at the wheel of a car when the confrontation took place. A witness told police the victim walked up to the car and may have put his hands on the vehicle when the shooter fired one or two shots. The victim was struck in the upper body.

Witnesses described the car as a dark-colored Chevrolet and it was spotted moments later by the undercover officers, who called for marked vehicles to make the stop. A young woman who was with the suspect was also detained at the scene.

On Clinton, a woman who said she witnessed the shooting pleaded with news media at the scene not to publish a photo of her face.

“I don’t want to be shot by a Bulldog,” she said.

It was the second shooting in the neighborhood in four days. Monday, field worker Raul Cruz was gunned down at Harvard Avenue and Glenn, two blocks away, as he was on his way to work. He died at CRMC.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks

Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks 0:56

Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks
This suspect drove into a tree trying to escape the cops 0:16

This suspect drove into a tree trying to escape the cops
Cameras caught her stealing a wallet someone left behind, then denying it 2:06

Cameras caught her stealing a wallet someone left behind, then denying it

View More Video