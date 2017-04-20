Noon vigil in central Fresno will honor victims of shooting rampage

Pastors and church leaders from Pastor Clusters of the Fresno/Clovis area will hold a vigil at noon Thursday to remember the victims of Tuesday’s shooting rampage.
A prayer walk procession will begin at Divisadero and Fulton streets, and will continue on the path where three men were fatally shot. Authorities say suspect Kori Ali Muhammad shot a fourth man, a motel security guard, last week.
The vigil walk will stop at the temporary memorial set up outside Catholic Charities. There, prayers will be given for the victims and their families.
For more information, contact Cornerstone Church Pastor Jim Franklin at 559-270-7718 or at 559-442-0122.
