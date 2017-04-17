Fresno man accepts plea deal in drug-trafficking case involving Fresno’s former deputy police chief

Another of Keith Foster’s nephews has taken a plea deal in a federal drug trafficking case that cost Foster his job as deputy police chief with the Fresno Police Department two years ago.
Randy Flowers is scheduled to enter his plea Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Fresno to being a felon in possession of three or more firearms, according to a plea agreement he and his lawyer, Yan E.Shrayberman, have signed.
In exchange, prosecutors will dismiss charges of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, possession of oxycodone and using a cell phone in the commission of a felony.
Under the plea agreement, Flowers faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. But his sentence could be dramatically reduced if he cooperates with authorities, the agreement says.
But Flowers does not have to testify against his uncle, Shrayberman said.
A federal indictment initially charged Foster, Flowers and five others with participating in three separate conspiracies to distribute different controlled substances – heroin, oxycodone and marijuana.
In addition to Flowers, four other defendants – Foster’s other nephew, Denny Foster, Jennifer Donabedian, Sarah Ybarra and Rafael Guzman Jr. – have accepted plea deals. That leaves Foster and Ricky Reynolds, who is accused of being a marijuana grower in Shasta County, as the only defendants who will stand trial on May 9.
The case against Foster, the former No. 2 man for Police Chief Jerry Dyer, and the co-defendants is the product of federal wiretaps and extensive undercover surveillance.
Last month, Foster’s attorney, E. Marshall Hodgkins, stipulated to the “authenticity and admissibility” of the wiretaps because Hodgkins said portions of the recordings show Foster is innocent.
Foster, who was arrested in March 2015, is charged with conspiring with Flowers to distribute oxycodone, a prescription painkiller that is addictive. Foster also is charged with possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone. Foster is out of custody on his own recognizance.
Prosecutors contend Foster sold hundreds of oxycodone pills to Flowers over four month-period beginning in December 2014. Court records give this account of Foster’s arrest:
On March 26, 2015, Foster went to Flowers’ home in Fresno with 100 oxycodone pills that he had picked up from pharmacy the day before. As Foster drove away from the residence, a traffic stop was conducted. After Foster was arrested, federal agents searched his car and found $1,300 in cash and a prescription bottle with his name on it that contained two oxycodone pills.
At Foster’s home, agents found an additional $9,000 in cash and empty oxycodone prescription bottles in a safe. Foster resigned on April 3, 2015, one week after his arrest.
Flowers also was arrested and his home was searched. Agents found 98 oxycodone pills, more than $10,000 in cash, and four firearms, including a .357-caliber revolver, a .45-caliber pistol and a rifle.
Flowers’ plea agreement says he has two felony convictions in Fresno County Superior Court: possession of cocaine in 1989 and being a felon in possession of a firearm in 1994. The agreement also says Flowers has admitted to federal agents that the guns in his house belonged to him and that he knew he was not permitted to possess them.
