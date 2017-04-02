Wiretaps of Fresno’s deputy police chief discussing drugs are authentic, his lawyer says

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye? Pause

1:26 Video shows harrowing scene of shooting suspect capture in Fresno

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:39 JC baseball: Reedley at Fresno City highlights including a walk-off celebration

1:11 Lions, sea lions and cheetas watch California Classic at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

2:03 Prep Softball: Clovis tops Buchanan in TRAC