Man who was Fresno State mascot TimeOut faces groping charges

Deandre Jean-Pierre, who once played the role of Fresno State mascot TimeOut, will face misdemeanor groping charges involving five victims, the District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Jean-Pierre, 23, faces five counts of alleged sexual battery. If convicted, he faces time in jail and could be required to register as a sex offender.
The suspected incidents happened last over a three-month period near the Fresno State campus.
Deandre Jean-Pierre will be arraigned Feb. 28 in Fresno County Superior Court.
Jean-Pierre, whom prosecutors identify as a Fresno State student, was arrested Dec. 2 at his apartment near the campus after police said one of the victims identified him. Since then, police have contacted other victims that were allegedly assaulted by him.
Fresno State has said that Jean-Pierre is studying communications and theater arts, and was one of four students who performed the role of TimeOut. He came to Fresno State after graduating from Fresno High in 2011, the university said.
