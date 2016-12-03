Fresno police say they have serial groper suspect in custody

Fresno police said they have arrested a man on suspicion of sexual battery in connection with a serial groping case near Bulldog Lane and Millbrook Avenue in the Fresno State campus area.
Deandre Jean-Pierre, 23, was arrested Friday at his apartment near Fresno State.
The suspect has been positively identified by one victim, police said. Other victims are being contacted to see if the suspect can be connected to the other cases.
Two women reported being touched in separate cases on Thursday. Before these cases, six other incidents happened near Barstow and Cedar avenues since June, allegedly by the same man.
