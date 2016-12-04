Suspect in serial groping case is a former Fresno State mascot Timeout

The man arrested Friday in a serial groping case near Fresno State is a senior at the university and a former Timeout campus mascot, Fresno State said Sunday.
Fresno State said Deandre Jean-Pierre, 23, of Fresno is studying communication and theater arts and was one of four students who performed the role of Timeout. He came to Fresno State after graduating from Fresno High in 2011, the university said.
Fresno police said they arrested Jean-Pierre at his apartment near Fresno State Friday just after 7 p.m. He was released on bail Saturday. Jean-Pierre is suspected in connection to a serial groping case near Bulldog Lane and Millbrook Avenue.
Police said at least one victim identified Jean-Pierre as the man who groped her.
Other victims are being contacted to determine if the same suspect is responsible for other cases, Fresno police said.
Police reported two cases on Thursday where women reported being touched. About six other groping incidents also occurred near Barstow and Cedar avenues since June, police said.
The university said it would not comment on the criminal allegations against Jean-Pierre.
