Fresno Unified sued by two students who were allegedly molested by school employees

Two Fresno Unified students who were allegedly molested by former school employees in two separate incidents last year have filed lawsuits against the district, according to court documents obtained by The Bee.
One lawsuit, filed in Fresno County Superior Court on Jan. 10 by attorney Warren R. Paboojian, stems from the September arrest of Justine Karen Nelson, 30, a teacher at Tenaya Middle School. Nelson is charged with three felonies stemming an alleged sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.
Nelson is also named in the lawsuit, filed by Paboojian on behalf of the boy and his parents.
Nelson pleaded not guilty to all charges in Fresno County Superior Court. Her next criminal court date is scheduled for March 9.
Attorney M. Greg Mullanax filed the other lawsuit in Fresno County Superior Court on Jan. 20. It alleges negligence surrounding Theresa Ramirez, a 35-year-old teacher’s aide accused in September of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old special needs student at Hoover High School.
Ramirez, also named in the civil suit, pleaded not guilty to four felonies and one misdemeanor count stemming from her arrest. Her next criminal court date is scheduled for Feb. 7.
Fresno Unified spokesman Miguel Arias said the district does not comment on pending litigation.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments