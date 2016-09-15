Female Tenaya teacher arrested on sex charges involving boy, 14

A 30-year-old teacher at Tenaya Middle School in northwest Fresno was arrested Thursday on three felony counts of having sex with a 14-year-old boy who was a student at the school last year.
Justine Karen Nelson was arrested on suspicion of oral copulation with a person under 16 years of age. Nelson was also charged with two felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Lt. Joe Gomez said Nelson was a fill-in teacher at the school who worked in various classrooms when the regular teacher was unavailable. The alleged crimes took place in the spring semester in classrooms. The student is no longer at Tenaya.
The arrest took place after students at another school became aware of nude photos of the teacher posted on the victim’s social media site, and students at that school notified staff at their campus about the pictures. Police are not aware of any other incidents involving Nelson, said Gomez.
Nelson was booked into Fresno County Jail following her arrest.
Comments