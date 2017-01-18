Crime

Body of apparent homicide victim found in northeast Fresno

By Jim Guy

Police are investigating an apparent homicide after a body was found behind a shopping center at North First Street and East Barstow Avenue in northeast Fresno.

Lt. Joe Gomez said the male victim was found about 8 a.m. by a security guard. The body was behind a dumpster, where the victim had been sleeping. Gomez said the victim sustained trauma to his upper body.

It would be the city’s second homicide of 2017. The first was reported Jan 10 near North Maple and East Olive avenues.

