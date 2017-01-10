City’s first homicide reported in east-central Fresno

Police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2017 after a body was found just after 1 a.m. in east-central Fresno, near Floradora Avenue and Highway 168.
Sgt. Sean Biggs said the body of the adult male was reported to police by two people riding bicycles in the area just after 1 a.m. The victim, in his late 40s or early 50s, sustained trauma to his upper body, but police are waiting for the Fresno County Coroner to establish the cause of death. Police are attempting to speak with several people from a nearby homeless encampment for more information.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
