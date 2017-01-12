Mobile home intended for child molester catches fire

A mobile home in Squaw Valley east of Fresno that was intended as housing for a convicted child molester burned Thursday morning, Fresno County officials said.
Jeffrey Snyder, 61, was supposed to be housed in the mobile home at 36188 Sage Lane, near the corner of Sage Lane and Hawthorne avenues.
Fire officials said at 12:30 p.m. the fire was under control. The cause is under investigation.
News of the fire spread quickly. Some Squaw Valley residents appeared happy that the dwelling was severely damaged.
“I think it was terribly timely,” said Lonnie Work, who is organizing a petition drive to keep Snyder out of Squaw Valley. “It provides more time to ensure that we have a complete and total response to what they are trying to do to this community.”
I got neighbors with little ones. We don’t want him here.
Squaw Valley resident Joyce Berube
Work, who owns Work Enterprises Inc. in Squaw Valley, said children lived next door and across the street to the home proposed for Snyder. Work’s office manager, Joyce Berube, who lives about a half-mile from the Sage Lane mobile home, says there is also a bus stop nearby for students at Dunlap Elementary.
“I got neighbors with little ones,” Berube said. “We don’t want him here.”
Work said he has contacted Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig and Assemblyman Jim Patterson for help. Residents interested in joining the petition drive can call Work’s office at 559-332-2881. Berube also has set up a Facebook page called Neighborhood News 93675.
The District Attorney’s Office announced this week that it will start taking public comments about the plan to house Snyder in Squaw Valley. A hearing to determine if that happens is scheduled for Feb. 28.
Snyder, who grew up in Fresno, is one of 480 sexually violent predators in California who have finished their prison sentences but are considered so dangerous that they must remain locked up at Coalinga State Hospital.
In March, Snyder earned his freedom in Fresno County Superior Court when he acknowledged his wrongdoing, showed remorse for his victims and completed intense treatment programs for sex offenders, said Fresno attorney Curtis Sok, who represents him.
In his ruling, Judge Gary Hoff said Snyder, who has been diagnosed with abnormal sexual desires, typically involving extreme or dangerous activities, still is a sexually violent predator. But Hoff found Snyder could be released to a home in Fresno County under strict conditions, such as 24-hour monitoring and drug testing.
But finding a home for him has been difficult. In August, dozens of residents protested the potential placement of Snyder in a five-bedroom, two-story home on La Paz Avenue in northwest Fresno. Residents said the home was not suitable for Snyder because it was near a school and park.
Finding a home for Snyder is under the direction of the Department of State Hospitals.
