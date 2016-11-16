Is a rural home 36 miles outside the city a suitable place for a child molester?

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting Pause

1:33 Community, law enforcement come out to honor fallen Stanislaus County deputy

1:06 Fresno State women's basketball team on lessons from loss to Utah

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

1:12 Fresno State basketball vs Praire View A&M

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:37 Pine Flat Reservoir swells, but only a third of capacity