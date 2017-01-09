Dinuba man identified as Fresno County’s first homicide of 2017

The man found dead Saturday with gunshot wounds in a vineyard near Reedley has been identified as 20-year-old Lorenzo Torres of Dinuba, the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said.
Employees told investigators they found Torres’ body near Navalencia and American avenues, south of Highway 180.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said investigators don’t know why Torres was killed. This is the first homicide of 2017 in Fresno County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jose Mora at 559-600-8205 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
