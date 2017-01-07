Workers find man’s body amid grape vines in Reedley

A man’s body was discovered Saturday morning in a vineyard on the outskirts of Reedley, said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jose Salinas.
Deputies were called to the area of American and Navalencia avenues around 11 a.m. after workers noticed the body lying uncovered in the field where they were working.
The man has not yet been identified, and it is not known how he died, said Salinas.
The weather may have slightly hampered the investigation, said Salinas. Detectives had to cover the body as they worked, and tire tracks or shoe tracks may have been washed away by rain.
The man is expected to be identified by the coroner’s office in the coming days, said Salinas.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments