Twist in Tulare County missing-woman case: Husband, his other wife arrested

Two people have been arrested for murder in the presumed death of Cecilia Cabrera, who went missing June 9 and was last seen at the Tachi Palace Casino, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced Tuesday.
Cabrera’s body has not been found.
Her burned-out car was found the same day near Traver and her family reported her missing.
Arrested were her husband Francisco Valdivia, 37, and Rosalina Lopez, 39, both of the Visalia area.
Valdivia was married to both women at the same time, Boudreaux said.
This story will be updated.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments