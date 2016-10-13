SWAT team in Tulare has surrounded suspect in shooting of mother, baby

A mother and her 9-month-old daughter were shot by the mother’s boyfriend, who is holed up in a home in Tulare where shots have been fired, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.
The home is surrounded by a sheriff’s office SWAT team.
“It’s an active shooter,” spokeswoman Teresa Douglass said. Shots were fired about 9:45 a.m., she said.
Tulare police and Visalia police also are on the scene near Hillcrest Avenue and Hillman Street, she said.
About 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office got a call about a domestic disturbance in the 22700 block of Road 130, east of Tulare.
The arriving deputy found a woman and her child who both had been shot.
The suspect’s identity and the names of the victims were not released.
This story will be updated.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
