Crime

October 13, 2016 10:18 AM

SWAT team in Tulare has surrounded suspect in shooting of mother, baby

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

A mother and her 9-month-old daughter were shot by the mother’s boyfriend, who is holed up in a home in Tulare where shots have been fired, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

The home is surrounded by a sheriff’s office SWAT team.

“It’s an active shooter,” spokeswoman Teresa Douglass said. Shots were fired about 9:45 a.m., she said.

Tulare police and Visalia police also are on the scene near Hillcrest Avenue and Hillman Street, she said.

About 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office got a call about a domestic disturbance in the 22700 block of Road 130, east of Tulare.

The arriving deputy found a woman and her child who both had been shot.

The suspect’s identity and the names of the victims were not released.

This story will be updated.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

89-year-old mom, 2 daughters held hostage in Fresno apartment

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos