Suspect in shooting of mother, baby takes his own life after hours-long Tulare standoff

An hours-long standoff with a man wanted in the early morning shooting of a 39-year-old mother and her 9-month-old daughter ended Thursday with the man taking his own life, Tulare County authorities announced.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Larry Zamora, 37, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the hallway of a home on Richard Smith Avenue in Tulare.
Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s SWAT team and police from Tulare and Visalia surrounded the home and evacuated neighbors. A Tulare police officer was hit in the helmet by a bullet or ricochet, and was treated at a hospital and released.
The incident began about 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the sheriff’s office got a call about a domestic disturbance in the 22700 block of Road 130, east of Tulare. The arriving deputy found a woman and her child who both had been shot. Both were described as being in “grave condition.” The infant was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County.
Boudreaux said Zamora had gone to a home east of Tulare to attend a party. An argument took place and he shot the mother and her child. It is not known if Zamora and the mother are married but they have some kind of relationship, he said.
Deputies got a description of the suspect’s car and found it at the home on Richard Smith Avenue in Tulare. A mother and two children were in the home with the suspect but officers were able to get them out safely.
Boudreaux said Zamora fired several rounds at an armored vehicle about 9:30 a.m. The gunfire was rapid but authorities don't know if he has an automatic or semi-automatic weapon, he said.
Zamora opened fire from the garage and hit a Tulare police officer in the helmet, he said. The officer was hit by a bullet or ricochet from one, he said.
Tulare Police Chief Wes Hensley said the officer was taken to a hospital and was treated and released.
The names of the victims were not released.
This story will be updated.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments