Man killed in Orosi encounter with deputies had schizophrenia, sister says

A Kingsburg woman says her brother, Anthony Trujillo, 27, was suffering a manic episode from his schizophrenia when he was fatally shot by Tulare County Sheriff's deputies Thursday in Orosi.

Cynthia Trujillo, the victim's sister, said her brother had just moved to Orosi two months ago from Dinuba, where police had been aware of her brother's condition. Her mother was used to phoning Dinuba police, who would arrange for Trujillo to be taken to get mental health services.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Department said officers arrived to the 12000 block of Dennison Avenue around 4 p.m. and found a man wielding a machete-style knife and raising it above his head, according to spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie.

When Trujillo didn't exit the room, an altercation ensued, Ritchie said, and Trujillo, with the machete, hit a deputy's head and upper torso.

The sheriff's office says the deputies "fired their guns at the suspect to protect their lives and stop the assault on them."

One deputy was taken to the Kaweah Delta Medical Center for the non-life-threatening machete wounds.

Trujillo died at the scene after being hit in the upper torso.

The Visalia Police Department is investigating the incident.

Cynthia Trujillo has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her brother's funeral expenses. She said her brother wasn't able to work and lived with their mother. "He (kept) to himself and didn’t go out," she said. "He loved his nieces and nephews."

Cynthia Trujillo said if she could change one thing about the day's events, she might have told her mom not to call dispatch. She said mental health services advised the family to call police when her brother was having an "episode," and so far it had worked when they lived in Dinuba, she said.





"There were other ways deputies could have put him down if he was not cooperating, and honestly, I think officers need to be trained better when dealing with people with mental illness."