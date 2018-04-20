'Your kids masturbate' and other provocative lines from Fresno State professor's talks

A video circulated by people identifying with the alt-right presents a compilation of often obscenity-laced moments from Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar's interviews and speeches.
The university is investigating the conduct of Jarrar, an award-winning author, who posted to Twitter that Barbara Bush was an "amazing racist" hours after the former first lady's death was announced Tuesday. On Friday, university officials including president Joseph Castro, received a link to the compilation video, sent via the email address Altrightnews. The video was posted to YouTube on Wednesday by a new user named Vigilant Goose.
In one clip featured in the video, Jarrar is discussing Fresno's agriculture industry and says "a lot of the farmers now are Trump supporters and just f---ing stupid." In another, she says she can't stand "the white, hetero patriarchy."
Also in the video, Jarrar criticizes what she sees as Democrats' inaction on political issues, pointing to "resistance fighters" in the 1960s and '70s who hijacked planes.
"I don’t give a f---. I'm buying guns. I'm an American. I'm buying guns," she says in one video clip. "The other side is, like, doing some stupid s---. I'm gonna do some stupid s---. I'm tired of, like, being the bigger person — literally am usually — but, like, I'm also just tired of the left being, like, f---ing stupid and being like, ‘No we have to like be gentle' … no, don’t be f------ gentle.'"
While many have criticized Jarrar's words, free-speech advocates and authors across the country have expressed support, saying she is being vilified in part because she is Arab-American and Muslim.
Jarrar seemed unapologetic about the clips in the video, calling it "iconic" and posting a link to her own Twitter followers on Friday. "A troll made a beautiful clip of all my recent greatest hits," she said.
In an interview that appears to be intended as a promotion for one of her books, Jarrar takes issue with her "white friends on the left" writing letters to oppose Steve Bannon, the controversial former White House strategist and Breitbart News leader.
"F--- your postcards," she says in the video. "That’s enough. Like, f---ing get out there and do some s---."
In the same interview, Jarrar asks why "Spencer's house is still standing." It is unclear who Jarrar is referencing in the video clip. One possibility is nationally known white supremacist Richard Spencer.
"It needs to be f---ing broken into," she said. "People need to f---ing throw grenades into it. I don’t give a f---."
Jarrar's comments in the videos are sometimes received with laughter or applause, but in other instances — like during a speech at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis — people walk out in protest, something Jarrar seems used to.
"I'm so proud when people walk out of my talks," she says in the video.
She also shouts an eyebrow-raising goodbye at the people leaving the room.
"Sorry, guys," she says. "Your kids masturbate."
