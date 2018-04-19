'Where's the lie?' Authors across U.S. rally behind Fresno State prof who called Barbara Bush racist

Bestselling authors across the country are voicing support for Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar, and say the fallout of her tweet, which called Barbara Bush "an amazing racist," is an unfair overreaction.
"We stand with (Jarrar) and are excited to welcome her to the summer workshop this July, where she will be free to say anything she damn well pleases," the prominent literary magazine, Tin House, posted to Twitter on Thursday.
After the former first lady died on Tuesday, Jarrar, an award-winning author and professor at Fresno State's English department, said online that “Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F--- outta here with your nice words.”
Jarrar, who is on leave and out of the country, was unapologetic about her remarks, arguing with those who said they were insensitive, even in the face of an investigation and news conference held by Fresno State officials, who condemned her words on Wednesday.
But Jarrar has supporters — many who say her claims about Bush are not wrong. They point to controversial remarks made by Bush in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina, about those who had been devastated by the storm and were seeking refuge in the Houston Astrodome. "What I'm hearing, which is sort of scary, is they all want to stay in Texas. Everyone is so overwhelmed by the hospitality. And so many of the people in the arena here, you know, were underprivileged anyway, so this is working very well for them," Bush said then.
Bush also received criticism for casting doubt on Anita Hill, a black attorney who became a national figure after calling out U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas for sexual harassment in 1991.
"In calling Barbara Bush 'a racist,' (Jarrar) said bluntly what newspaper obituaries disguised when they wrote that Mrs. Bush was 'never shy about expressing her views,' or that, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, her 'candor got her into trouble," Laila Lalami, a novelist and Los Angeles Times book critic, posted to Twitter on Thursday.
Supporters of Jarrar, an Arab-American and Muslim, say her freedom of speech is not being honored as much as a white man's would be, and are urging people to buy her books in a show of support.
"Death doesn't excuse racism. Calling out racism isn't an invitation for violence. The vitriol flung at her is the epitome of white fragility," writer Steven Sanchez said on Twitter. "The 'diplomacy' of Fresno State & others massages white fragility."
Award-winning author Jericho Brown said he doesn't understand the argument against Jarrar.
"It just doesn't add up.We're in a very precarious moment. And it's a moment when we really do have to protect voice like Jarrar's," Brown said. "...To silence her would be to suppose that we have to silence any Arab Americans."
