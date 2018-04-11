Journalist and activist Maria Shriver to speak at Fresno women's conference

Journalist and activist Maria Shriver, who was once first lady of California, will be the keynote speaker at the 31st annual Central California Women's Conference on Sept. 25 in Fresno.
Shriver is one of the world's leading advocates for women and Alzheimer's support and research. Her life is driven by her belief that everyone has the ability to make a difference or become "Architects of Change," the title of her online interview series. She is an Emmy and Peabody award winner and a New York Times bestselling author. Shriver has four children.
“We have tried to get Maria Shriver for the past 10 years,” said Nene Casares, conference board president . “So you can imagine how thrilled we are. We know this year will be extra special as Maria shares her life-changing ideas with our attendees.”
Previous speakers have included Amy Purdy, a double-amputee para-athlete; Lisa Ling, reporter and television host; Leeza Gibbons, talk-show host and author; and actress Valerie Bertinelli.
The morning keynote speaker will be Mallika Chopra, a media entrepreneur, author, and the founder of Intent.com. Comedian Karen Mills will be the cool-down speaker.
The conference runs 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center. The theme this year is "Be the Difference." Tickets are $125 and go on sale June. 5.
