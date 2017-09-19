Amy Purdy makes the keynote speech at the Central California Women's Conference luncheon at Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.
Central California Women’s Conference celebrates 30 years

By Mackenzie Mays

September 19, 2017 10:42 AM

Thousands of women attended the Central California Women’s Conference in Fresno on Tuesday.

This is the 30th anniversary of the event, which brings together Valley women and attracts speakers like Amy Purdy, a paraplegic snowboarder who won a bronze medal in the 2014 Paralympics. The Paralympics is a sporting event for athletes with disabilities.

Purdy has also been a contestant on the hit show “Dancing with the Stars.”

Last year, renowned reporter Lisa Ling joined the event.

The Bee and ABC 30 are founding sponsors of the conference.

This story will be updated.

Mackenzie Mays

