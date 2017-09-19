Central California Women’s Conference celebrates 30 years

Thousands of women attended the Central California Women’s Conference in Fresno on Tuesday.
This is the 30th anniversary of the event, which brings together Valley women and attracts speakers like Amy Purdy, a paraplegic snowboarder who won a bronze medal in the 2014 Paralympics. The Paralympics is a sporting event for athletes with disabilities.
Purdy has also been a contestant on the hit show “Dancing with the Stars.”
Last year, renowned reporter Lisa Ling joined the event.
The Bee and ABC 30 are founding sponsors of the conference.
This story will be updated.
.@AmyPurdyGurl at #CCWC17: I almost died, and when I didn't, I decided right then and there I was going to live my best life possible. pic.twitter.com/PE5wIRwB6x— Mackenzie Mays (@MackenzieMays) September 19, 2017
Here's what 3,400 people eating lunch inside the New Exhibit Hall looks like. #CCWC17 pic.twitter.com/xe4EeMtNvI— Marek Warszawski (@MarekTheBee) September 19, 2017
Quite a line for lunch at #CCWC17. pic.twitter.com/xprNy6oW3J— Marek Warszawski (@MarekTheBee) September 19, 2017
I'm at #CCWC17 asking women what they wish they had learned in sex ed. The answers have been honest + brilliant. pic.twitter.com/xb32wVTKbU— Mackenzie Mays (@MackenzieMays) September 19, 2017
Here at the Fresno Women's Conference, where I've learned there is such a thing as female barbershop quartet. pic.twitter.com/M4FzEIDgpJ— Marek Warszawski (@MarekTheBee) September 19, 2017
