Want to be in the new Marvel movie? It's filming at Shaver Lake

While you may not get to meet "Captain Marvel" stars Brie Larson or Samuel L. Jackson at Shaver Lake, you could have a chance to cement yourself in part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
While production for the new "Captain Marvel" movie is based in Los Angeles, where filming has already begun, it was announced Monday that it will shoot on location in Fresno.
Using the working title "Open World," the film will be shooting at Shaver Lake on April 9, 10 and 11 and is looking for background actors, according to Central Casting, a casting agency with an office in Los Angeles.
People who appear to be in their 20s to 50s are needed to play military, government and maintenance worker roles. No experience is required, according to Central Casting, and there are no fees to register. The roles are paid.
Anyone interested can register at Central Casting's website.
The movie is slated to be released in March 2019.
