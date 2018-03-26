This Marvel movie will shoot on location in Fresno. Will Brie Larson be here, too?

Followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were no doubt excited by the announcement that production has finally begun on "Captain Marvel," the Brie Larson-led superhero film slated for release next March.
Never miss a local story.
Marvel Studios made the announcement in a tweet on Monday that showed Larson in the cockpit of a fighter jet at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. They also released a cast list and synopsis of the film.
And this tidbit: While the production is based in Los Angeles, where filming has already begun, it will shoot on location in Fresno.
While no specifics were given as to where (or when) any filming might take place, the production did consider Chandler Airport as a possible location, according to Ray Arthur, who served as Fresno's film and entertainment commissioner until 2014 and still has his fingers on the pulse of these things.
That scene was ultimately cut, he says.
This isn't the first time a major studio has stopped through town. Chandler Airport was almost included in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Cast and crew spent a day at the airport during filming back in 2007, but the only scene used was shot from inside an airplane.
Chukchansi Park was featured in the opening scenes of Billy Crystal's 2012 film "Parental Guidance."
Then, there's Fresno's City Hall (which played stand in for Des Moines City Hall in the 1994 film “The Puppet Master)" and the Old Fresno Water Tower, which played a vital role in the 1986 "Dallas" parody set in Fresno.
"Captain Marvel" comes on the heels of major successes for Marvel Studios. In February, "Black Panther," earned $202 million on its opening weekend alone. "Avengers: Infinity War," meanwhile, set records for advance ticket sales, even though the movies doesn't open until April 27.
Comments