Found! Fresno rallies to bring home Steve the pit bull. 'Love won today'

A search for a lost and much-beloved pit bull named Steve ended happily Friday, nearly a week after the dog disappeared from his central Fresno home.
An emotional plea by Steve's owner, Nicholas Dodson, for his dog's safe return was answered after his message was shared on Facebook nearly 12,000 times since Tuesday evening.
"It's an amazing story not just of a dog who came home — it's about a bunch of strangers who came together and cared about something that was good," Dodson said. "I've always believed that love is the strongest thing and love won today, and everyone won."
Steve was taken in by a Fresno couple, Justy and Chris Garcia, who live near the Dodsons. A neighbor picked up Steve on Sunday night, a day after he went missing, after he was almost hit by a car around Fruit and Fedora avenues.
The neighbor later told the Garcias — who aren't on Facebook — about the viral post, which led to the happy reunion. The Garcias thought Steve belonged to another neighbor who they were trying to find.
Dodson updated his Facebook post to share his joy with all who helped bring Steve home.
"Some stories are worth telling," the post reads. "This is one. The magic resides in the fact that each and every one of YOU were its greatest characters."
Dodson and Steve will be at the cafe at Gazebo Gardens, 3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday "to thank all those that helped him find his way home."
Dodson's phone had been inundated with texts and calls — some as far away as Canada. He said the support was a reminder "that goodness and love for our fellow man is the strongest medicine ever we have."
After Steve rested on his dog bed, Dodson took him to a grooming salon Friday afternoon. The groomer burst into happy tears.
"It's a victory for everyone today," Dodson said. "Everyone wins — and it's National Puppy Day! It's amazing."
Dodson's wife, Amy Dodson, had a good feeling early Friday morning that Steve would soon be home.
"My wife said, 'It's rained all week and this is the first day the sun is shining. It's sunshine today, I think Steve is going to come home.' And he did."
