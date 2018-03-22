'HE'S OUR SON!' Heartfelt post about lost Fresno pit bull going viral

A Facebook post about a lost Fresno pit bull named Steve has been shared more than 9,000 times since Tuesday. Left: Steve with his family, Nicholas and Amy Dodson, and their children, son Stoney Dodson and daughter Vanessa Medina. Right: Steve with Nicholas Dodson after Steve won best of show in a puppy parade in Fresno's Tower District in October. Steve was dressed as "Popeye the Sailor." DODSON FAMILY Special to The Bee