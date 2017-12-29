Fresno started its rainy season ‘significantly below’ normal. How will 2018 look?

More Videos 0:38 They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial Pause 1:11 Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 0:52 Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:16 Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 1:59 The Vineyards, a $42 million expansion of California Armenian Home, preparing to open 0:53 Watch the set up for the 2016 Fresno's Hmong International New Year festival 2:59 Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County 1:55 Celebrations kick off Hmong New Year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe It is a bad air day in winter when The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District bans wood burning. That was the case Wednesday. Burn restrictions will remain in place from Fresno to Bakersfield at least through Friday. It is a bad air day in winter when The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District bans wood burning. That was the case Wednesday. Burn restrictions will remain in place from Fresno to Bakersfield at least through Friday. John Walker The Fresno Bee

