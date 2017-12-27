Put down that fireplace poker – wood burning is not allowed today

The gray air that is hanging over the central San Joaquin Valley is unfit to breathe.
Air pollution on Wednesday reached levels high enough to cause a ban on wood burning for the day and evening from Fresno south to Bakersfield.
No wood burning is allowed in any fireplace or device.
“This is definitely the first day in wood-burning season that we’ve had no wood burning in all of the Valley from Fresno south to Kern County,” said Heather Heinks, a spokeswoman at the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
Never miss a local story.
The daylong burning ban applies to burning wood and pellets in unregistered and registered residential stoves and inserts, as well as burning wood, pellets, manufactured logs in fireplaces or outdoor fire pits and chimneys.
This story will be updated.
Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter
Comments