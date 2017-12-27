More Videos

Local

Put down that fireplace poker – wood burning is not allowed today

By Barbara Anderson

banderson@fresnobee.com

December 27, 2017 11:45 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 17 MINUTES AGO

The gray air that is hanging over the central San Joaquin Valley is unfit to breathe.

Air pollution on Wednesday reached levels high enough to cause a ban on wood burning for the day and evening from Fresno south to Bakersfield.

No wood burning is allowed in any fireplace or device.

“This is definitely the first day in wood-burning season that we’ve had no wood burning in all of the Valley from Fresno south to Kern County,” said Heather Heinks, a spokeswoman at the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

The daylong burning ban applies to burning wood and pellets in unregistered and registered residential stoves and inserts, as well as burning wood, pellets, manufactured logs in fireplaces or outdoor fire pits and chimneys.

This story will be updated.

Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter

