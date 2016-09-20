At Fresno women’s conference, Lisa Ling talks about diving into different worlds

CNN’s Lisa Ling took a break from immersing herself in America’s most marginalized and misunderstood communities to speak at the Central California Women’s Conference in Fresno on Tuesday.
Ling is an internationally known journalist and host of “This is Life,” which explores subcultures from satanists to child beauty queens.
On Tuesday, she encouraged women to get to know groups of people they have predetermined ideas about.
“We explore different worlds that you probably have an opinion about whether you’ve interacted with these people or not. What I love doing is immersing myself in those worlds to try to better understand why people do what they do,” Ling said at a media event Tuesday.
While Ling has traveled the world, putting herself in dangerous situations to report on child trafficking, gang rapes and drug wars, she says she’s still felt the sting of sexism in her career.
She recalls in foreign countries being ignored by men while working on stories.
“People would talk to (the men) instead of talking to me or my female producer,” she said. “In those situations, I would just increase the tone of my voice and assert myself even more to show those people that in this crew, the women are in charge.”
But Ling says she doesn’t face nearly as much sexism out in the field as she does professionally behind the scenes. She says as a woman and a minority, she is not always treated the same way as her male counterparts.
“I have to be careful with what I’m saying because this seems to be on record. But I can definitely say that there is still quite a bit of sexism in the professional world. People respect my work and respect me, but they sometimes will just overlook me,” Ling said. “I’ve been in situations where I worked on a show or was part of a show that performed as well as my male counterparts and didn’t get the press or marketing dollars or even opportunities that my male counterparts did. So it still exists, but the more women who are conscious of it, and really men as well, that’s the only way things will change.”
Ling was the keynote speaker at the annual Central California Women’s Conference, which donates to more than 60 nonprofits that help women and children.
