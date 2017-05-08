Clovis Fourth of July fireworks show is back on, veterans say

It appears Clovis’ Fourth of July fireworks show is back from the dead.
Two weeks after its main organizer said Freedom Fest “isn’t going to happen” because of a crippling lack of money, the event is on again.
In a news release, Clovis Veterans Memorial District said it will spearhead the event in conjunction of Clovis Kiwanis, the club that has run Freedom Fest for years.
“The idea of no Fourth of July celebration in Clovis was not an option in the eyes of Clovis veterans and service club leaders,” the release says.
The memorial district will assemble a committee that will bring together city of Clovis officials, Clovis Unified School District and service clubs to organize Freedom Fest.
The news release did not indicate any major financial sponsors has been secured. Lack of “substantial sponsorship” was cited by Clovis Kiwanis as the main reason to cancel Freedom Fest.
The event is scheduled to be held at Clovis High’s Lamonica Stadium.
Comments