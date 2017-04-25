Clovis Kiwanis cancels Freedom Fest fireworks show, blaming lack of funds

Clovis Kiwanis club has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show and festival, citing a lack of “substantial sponsorship.”
In a news release Tuesday, the service club said it has been unable to raise money needed to continue Clovis Freedom Fest, which it has put on for 17 years. Hundreds attended last year’s event at Clovis High’s Lamonica Stadium.
“It breaks my heart that the community won’t be able to continue the Freedom Fest tradition this year,” Kiwanis president Matt Tresesi was quoted as saying.
According to Kiwanis trustee Eddie DeLeon, the club hopes to find a major sponsor and bring back the festival in 2018, “but 2017 Freedom Fest isn’t going to happen.”
