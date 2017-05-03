After a third body is pulled from Tule River, sheriff wants to close river access

The body of a man was retrieved from the Tule River on Wednesday afternoon, said Lt. Rob Schimpf of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.
The body was in the river above Springville near Coffee Camp, Schimpf said.
Because of several recent drownings in that area, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is working with the U.S. Forest Service to close public access to “dangerous portions” of the Tule River. Boudreaux advises visitors to stay away from those areas until the danger of fast-running water has abated.
“Please do not approach the river’s edge or enter whitewater under any circumstances,” Boudreax said in a statement on the sheriff department’s website. “The current conditions in many of our waterways are not survivable despite safety equipment, training or experience in whitewater. Inner tubes or other small flotation devices are inadequate and extremely dangerous as they are easily overturned in the swift currents and can be deflated by impacts with rocks and branches.”
Additional information about Wednesday’s apparent drowning was not immediately available.
On April 26 the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of the second of two victims who drowned in the Tule River on a hiking trip on April 13.
A passerby spotted a woman’s body in the river above Upper Coffee Camp on April 25 around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s Swift Water Dive Rescue Team then recovered the body, and the coroner made a positive identification.
The victim was Alondra Orozco, 21, of Bakersfield. Deputies had located the body of the first victim, Shreya Singh, 21, also of Bakersfield, early into the search on April 13.
This story will be updated.
