Second drowning victim recovered from Tule River

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday recovered the body of the second of two victims who drowned in the Tule River on a hiking trip on April 13.
A passerby spotted a woman’s body in the river above Upper Coffee Camp on April 25 around 2:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s Swift Water Dive Rescue Team then recovered the body, and the coroner made a positive identification.
The victim was Alondra Orozco, 21, of Bakersfield. Deputies had located the body of the first victim, Shreya Singh, 21, also of Bakersfield, early into the search on April 13.
The two women had been hiking in a party of five when one slipped into the water, and the second entered the river in an attempt to save her. Their companions called 911, and deputies responded just after 10 a.m.
The search for the second victim scaled back temporarily last week due to fast-moving waters.
