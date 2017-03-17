Help wanted: Chaffee Zoo’s white baby rhino needs a name

A baby rhino boy needs a name, and the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is asking the public for help.
The rhino calf, born to Southern white rhino mom Kayla, is the first of its kind at the zoo and is Kayla’s third baby.
The zoo is asking guests to vote for a name by dropping wooden tokens that bear one of six name choices into collection boxes at the Twiga Terrace giraffe feeding station.
Tokens are available for $1 at the main ticket booth or Twiga Terrace. The naming contest will end on Thursday.
The potential names for the baby rhino are: Rudo, meaning “love”; Matimu, “history made”; Sandili, “we have increased”; Khari, “like a king”; Shomari, “forceful personality”; or Kirabo, meaning “gift.”
The name with the most tokens wins, the zoo said. Money collected from the competition will be donated to the International Rhino Foundation.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
