Local

March 17, 2017 2:29 PM

Help wanted: Chaffee Zoo’s white baby rhino needs a name

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

A baby rhino boy needs a name, and the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is asking the public for help.

The rhino calf, born to Southern white rhino mom Kayla, is the first of its kind at the zoo and is Kayla’s third baby.

The zoo is asking guests to vote for a name by dropping wooden tokens that bear one of six name choices into collection boxes at the Twiga Terrace giraffe feeding station.

Tokens are available for $1 at the main ticket booth or Twiga Terrace. The naming contest will end on Thursday.

The potential names for the baby rhino are: Rudo, meaning “love”; Matimu, “history made”; Sandili, “we have increased”; Khari, “like a king”; Shomari, “forceful personality”; or Kirabo, meaning “gift.”

The name with the most tokens wins, the zoo said. Money collected from the competition will be donated to the International Rhino Foundation.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

Watch as Fresno Chaffee Zoo's baby rhino spars with his "Boomer Ball." He's not on exhibit yet, but the zoo just released this video of the calf having some fun in the sun. According to the zoo, there will be a naming contest soon.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mendota student volunteers give old jeans a new sole

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos