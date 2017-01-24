There’s a new baby at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

It’s a bouncing baby boy for two rhinos at Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
The zoo announced on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that a Southern white rhinoceros calf had been born overnight. The unnamed baby is the first rhino calf in the zoo’s history.
According to the zoo, both rhino mom Kayla and her new calf are doing well, and will be on exhibit soon at zookeeper discretion and weather permitting.
This is Kayla’s third pregnancy. She was born in 2005 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Fla., while the other half of the breeding pair, Tim, was born in 1996 at San Antonio Zoological Gardens & Aquarium. Both arrived at the Fresno zoo in 2015 for the opening of the new African Adventure exhibit.
The zoo only announced Kayla’s pregnancy on Jan. 17, after being unable to confirm that the rhino was pregnant.
“Since we do not have a hormonal profile on Kayla and the abdominal wall of a rhino is too thick for an abdominal ultrasound, the only way to confirm her pregnancy is through a trans-rectal ultrasound,” Vernon Presley, curator at Fresno Chaffee Zoo, said last week. “That’s not something that Kayla is accepting at this time.
FCZ is excited to announce Kayla, the Southern white rhino, is expecting! Full announcement here: https://t.co/s7SA4WjmoL pic.twitter.com/5qtHgCpXoV— Fresno Chaffee Zoo (@FresnoZoo) January 17, 2017
