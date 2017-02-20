Faith in Fresno call for compassionate immigration policy at Fresno rally

Approximately 50 people rallied Monday morning in front of the Fresno Sheriff's Department calling for a more compassionate immigration policy.
The rally was sponsored by Faith in Fresno, and drew people holding signs that said "U.S. citizens will also be deported" and "ICE out of Fresno."
Faith in Fresno Chair Reza Nekumanesh said President's Day was an appropriate day for the rally calling attention to the new president and his stance on deportation and immigration.
The mention of President Trump's meeting with Sheriff Margaret Mims drew boos from the crowd.
This story will be updated.
Aleksandra Konstantinovic: 559-907-4619, @aleksandrasks
Comments