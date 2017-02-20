Faith in Fresno call for compassionate immigration policy at Fresno rally

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942 Pause

0:37 Meteorologists monitor and issue weather advisories from Hanford

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

2:10 Living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family, says former resident JePahl White

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:58 California Medi-Cal chief: We still have Obamacare

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines