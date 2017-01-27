Fresno faith leaders denounce Trump’s refugee plan

A diverse group of leaders from the Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities gathered Friday to declare opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed executive order on refugees.
The leaders met at Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries in central Fresno. They said Fresno has long supported refugees, whom they said are a great asset to the city.
The leaders represented the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, Islamic Cultural Center, United Japanese Christian Church, First Congregational Church of Christ, Temple Beth Israel and Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), among others.
A draft of the executive order indicates Trump wants the U.S. to stop accepting Syrian refugees and suspend the United States’ broader refugee program for 120 days. The president would suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days. All are predominantly Muslim countries.
The Rev. Akiko Miyake-Stoner of United Japanese Christian Church said Trump’s proposed order presents “eerie echoes” of the interment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, adding there are parallels of racism, prejudice and misinformation.
The Rev. Natalie Chamberlain of United Christian Church said everyone should welcome the latest wave of refugees just as the Hmong and other communities were welcomed. She said turning our backs on these people is not an American value “and certainly not a Christian value.”
“It is a humanitarian issue,” she said. “People are dying because there have nowhere to welcome them.”
This story will be updated.
Andrea Castillo: 559-441-6279, @andreamcastillo
