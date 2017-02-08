More rain expected – Madera County residents should be ready to evacuate

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office warned late Wednesday that an upcoming storm could bring more flooding to certain areas already impacted by earlier heavy rainfall.
Water levels in creeks and rivers throughout the county are already high, leaving a strong chance that more flooding could occur.
Public works employees were working to shore up an earthen dam along Lewis Creek in Oakhurst that has been in danger of failing.
More rain will move through the area Thursday, with the heaviest rainfall of the week predicted for Thursday night through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The west side of Bass Lake Mobile Home Park in North Fork, as well as the east side of Church Street, are both under mandatory evacuation orders.
Evacuation advisories are in effect for the Cedar Valley area for Lakeside Drive south of the fire station, Deer Run Trail Road, Lazy Oak Drive and Cedar Place. Residents of those areas should be ready to evacuate if conditions change.
Additionally, anyone living near another waterway should keep an eye out for rising water and be prepared to evacuate immediately.
Residents can sign up to receive free, phone-based emergency alerts via MCAlert.
