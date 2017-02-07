Imminent dam failure reported in Madera County

An earthen dam on the Lewis Fork north of Yosemite Forks is in danger of failing, Madera County officials reported at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service, which issued the dam failure warning and a flash flood warning, said residents downstream of the Cedar Valley neighborhood should be ready to evacuate. The Lewis Fork flows just east of Highway 41 south of Sugar Pine.
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Facebook of Lewis Creek surging after heavy rainfall.
Evacuation warnings have been issued for other areas due to storm-related flash flooding. In Cedar Valley, evacuation warnings were issued for residents of Lake Side Drive (south of the fire station), Cedar Place, Deer Run Trail Road and Lazy Oak Drive.
Other areas throughout Fresno, Merced, Madera and Tulare counties have been under flood warnings after the storm.
