North Fork flooding sends mobile home owners scrambling for higher ground

Residents on Church Street in North Fork and at Bass Lake Mobile Home Park were evacuated from their homes early Monday morning as water from Bass Lake and rain-swollen creeks and streams flooded the area.
The areas sit at lower elevations in the town, and sheriff’s deputies worked for hours before the evacuation orders to warn residents that they should prepare to leave.
Candi Lewis lives in the Bass Lake Mobile Home Park in North Fork. A sheriff’s deputy knocked on her door around 1 a.m. Monday and told her to evacuate.
“The water was just a few feet from my trailer,” Lewis said. Her trailer sits on the edge of the park near the fast-moving stream that had bubbled well beyond its usual boundaries.
But by the time she woke up around 6 a.m., the water had receded back about 6 feet, and it was no longer raining. As of 11:30 a.m., she had not yet evacuated, but was attempting to move her trailer to higher ground.
Lewis said the stream was only a puddle when she first moved in a few years ago. These days it typically has water moving through it, but “not this much and not this fast.”
Elsewhere in the park, children played in a wheelbarrow. Men talked outside their trailers. Cars were parked throughout the neighborhood.
Church Street in North Fork and at Bass Lake Mobile Home Park sit at lower elevations in the town, and that caused sheriff’s deputies to issue evacuation orders to warn residents they should prepare to leave.
What began as a pre-evacuation advisory at 7 p.m. Sunday was raised to an evacuation warning by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office later that night, then elevated to mandatory evacuations at 1 a.m. Monday.
On Sunday night, a cashier at the Gas N Stuff store on Road 222 said sheriff’s deputies had arrived at the store around 7:30 p.m. to issue the pre-evacuation notices.
The cashier, who would give only her first name of Jessica, said she signed evacuation forms where she listed names, phone numbers and addresses of store employees.
Jessica said Sunday night that it had been raining in North Fork nonstop since about 3 p.m. that afternoon. The woman said she lives in the area and was ready to go if she needed to, with important papers and clothes packed in her car.
“Just ready to hit the road if we have to,” she said, adding she is used to leaving her home in an evacuation due to fires in the area.
Tia Hartsock, a waitress at the community’s Pizza Factory restaurant, said Sunday night she hadn’t yet received the pre-evacuation advisory, but added that employees at the pizza shop were aware of how to evacuate if they had to. Hartsock said her mom sent her a text message warning about driving on bridges amid rising rivers in the area.
On Monday, Jessica Piffero, public information officer for the American Red Cross, said the shelter at Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church (504337 Road 427) was staffed and ready for evacuees.
An evacuation warning remained in effect for these areas:
▪ Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200
▪ Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222
▪ Manzanita Lake Drive
▪ Central Camp Road between Road 222 and ½ of a mile west of Road 274
▪ Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274
▪ Road 228
▪ Wah-up Way
▪ Kunigib Way
▪ Amber Lane
▪ Weatherly Lane
▪ Willow Creek Drive
Piffero said similar to a shelter established at Tenaya Lodge for staff evacuated from Yosemite National Park on Saturday, domestic pets such as cats, dogs, and birds will be welcome at the Oakhurst shelter through a partnership with the Central California Animal Disaster Team.
This story will be updated.
Mark Smith of the Sierra Star and Bee staff writer Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado contributed to this report. Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments