Mandatory evacuations ordered in North Fork

Residents on Church Street in North Fork and at Bass Lake Mobile Home Park were evacuated from their homes early Monday morning as Bass Lake discharges, as well as overflowing creeks and streams, flooded the area.
The areas sit at lower elevations in the town, and sheriff’s deputies were at work hours before the evacuation orders to warn residents they should prepare to leave.
What began as a pre-evacuation advisory at 7 p.m. Sunday was raised to an evacuation warning by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office later that night, then elevated to mandatory evacuations at 1 a.m. Monday.
Jessica Piffero, public information officer for the American Red Cross, said the shelter at Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church (504337 Road 427) was staffed and ready for evacuees.
An evacuation warning remained in effect for these areas:
☆ Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200
☆ Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222
☆ Manzanita Lake Drive
☆ Central Camp Road between Road 222 and ½ of a mile west of Road 274
☆ Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274
☆ Road 228
☆ Wah-up Way
☆ Kunigib Way
☆ Amber Lane
☆ Weatherly Lane
☆ Willow Creek Drive
Piffero said similar to a shelter established at Tenaya Lodge for staff evacuated from Yosemite National Park on Saturday, domestic pets such as cats, dogs, and birds will be welcome at the Oakhurst shelter through a partnership with the Central California Animal Disaster Team.
CCADT and the Sheriff’s Office will handle larger animals such as horses, Piffero said. Residents are advised to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770 with any questions.
The Sheriff’s Office also advises residents to sign up for the MCAlert emergency notification system, which provides alerts on severe weather, fires, and other events by phone, email, or text message. To register, click here or text “MaderaSO” to 888777.
A major storm impacting the state and Mountain Area forced increased releases from Bass Lake as water levels rose at the lake, Manzanita Lake, and surrounding streams and creeks throughout the weekend.
Click here for free a list of sandbag locations provided by the Office of Emergency Services.
