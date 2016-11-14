Shaver Rock hiking deaths: 14-year-old boy identified, father’s body recovered

The boy who fell to his death along with his father in the Shaver Lake area has been identified as 14-year-old Brayden Byers of Fresno, Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said Monday afternoon.
Later in the afternoon, Botti said Fresno County search-and-rescue team members had recovered the father’s body and the coroner’s office was expected to identify him soon.
The father and son fell Saturday afternoon. They were hiking at Shaver Rock, northeast of the lake, when they fell off an embankment and into a deep canyon, a witness told officials.
The remote location made the recovery effort difficult, Botti said. A Fresno County sheriff’s Eagle One helicopter used in the operation Saturday experienced a power failure during the mission. The pilot was able to land the helicopter safely on the boat ramp at Edison Campground. No one was injured and no damage was caused.
Brayden was a ninth-grade student at Clovis High School, said Kelly Avants, spokeswoman for Clovis Unified School District.
“Staff at the school was informed of this tragedy, and received support today from our team of school psychologists to work with students impacted by this unexpected and tragic loss,” Avants said.
Clovis High Principal Denver Stairs said in a statement that “We are heartbroken over this tragedy, and have reached out to the family to offer our resources and support.”
