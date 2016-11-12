Father and son die after falling down embankment near Shaver Lake

A search and rescue team is set to recover the bodies of a father and son who were hiking near Shaver Lake and died after falling off an embankment Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
The team will retrieve the bodies Sunday morning from Shaver Rock, northeast of the lake, where a witness claims to have seen the men fall into a deep canyon. Deputies determined the hikers walked along a trail when they fell and died from their injuries.
On Saturday, officials attempted to recover the bodies but failed. The Coroner’s Office transportation unit could not access the remote location and EAGLE One, a helicopter used in the operation, experienced a power failure during the mission. The pilot was able to land safely on the boat ramp at Edison Campground. No one was injured and no damaged was caused. The helicopter will be towed to Fresno and inspected Sunday.
The names of the victims and their city of residence have not been released.
